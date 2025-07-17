Matte Martinez Will Take Over the Title Role in MJ on Broadway

Matte Martinez will assume the title role in Broadway’s MJ, a biographical musical about the King of Pop, on September 2 at the Neil Simon Theatre. Martinez made his Broadway debut with the show in October 2023 and is currently in the company as Standby for MJ and Michael. He succeeds Elijah Rhea Johnson, who has been in the role since April 2023, and will play his final performance on August 31.

“Matte gives audiences a dazzling portrayal of MJ," said director and choreographer Christopher Wheeldon in a statement. “We are excited for him to step in to the part full time and lead the show forward with his exceptional performance.”

In addition to Johnson, the Broadway cast currently features Tavon Olds-Sample as Michael, Apollo Levine as Rob/Joseph Jackson, Whitney Bashor as Rachel, Antoine L. Smith as Berry Gordy/Nick, Joey Sorge as Dave, John Edwards as Jackie Jackson, Sasha Allen as Katherine Jackson, Nick T. Daly as Jermaine Jackson, Zachary Downer as Marlon Jackson, and Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. and Emjay Roa sharing the role of Little Michael.

MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of Michael Jackson, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted him into legendary status. The show features a book by Lynn Nottage with direction and Tony-winning choreography by Christopher Wheeldon.

MJ now spans three continents between five global productions. The Olivier Award-winning West End production is currently playing at London’s Prince Edward Theatre starring Jamaal Fields-Green, the German production is currently playing at Hamburg’s Stage Theater starring Benét Monteiro and the Australian production is currently playing at Sydney’s Lyric Theatre starring Roman Banks.