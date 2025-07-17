 Skip to main content
Jean Smart Extends Her Solo Turn in Call Me Izzy on Broadway; Returns from Injury July 22

News
by Hayley Levitt • Jul 17, 2025
Jean Smart in "Call Me Izzy"
(Photo: Marc J. Franklin)

Jean Smart has extended her run in Call Me Izzy on Broadway, now playing at Studio 54 through August 24. Smart returns to the play on July 22, following a brief leave of absence due to a knee injury. Two-time Tony Award nominee Johanna Day will continue to play the role of Izzy through July 20. 

Call Me Izzy is about one woman in rural Louisiana who has a secret that is both her greatest gift and her only way out—a portrait of a woman who resists being silenced by embracing her tenacity, humor and fiery imagination. The play by Jamie Wax is directed by Sarna Lapine, with Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer, producer and songwriter T Bone Burnett composing the music.

Smart, a Tony nominee and six-time Primetime Emmy winner, was recently nominated for a 2025 Emmy for her performance in Hacks. She made her Broadway debut in a 1981 production of Piaf, returning to Broadway in 2000 with a Tony-nominated performance as Lorraine Sheldon in a revival of The Man Who Came to Dinner, starring Nathan Lane

