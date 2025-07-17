Morgan Dudley, Jack Wolfe, Rebecca Naomi Jones and More Will Enter Hadestown on Broadway in September

A new principal cast joins Hadestown on Broadway beginning September 2. The company will feature Disney star Morgan Dudley (Descendants: The Rise Of Red) as Eurydice, Grammy Award winner Kurt Elling as Hermes, Broadway veteran Rebecca Naomi Jones as Persephone, Tony Award winner Paulo Szot as Hades and West End breakout star Jack Wolfe (Next to Normal) as Orpheus. This will mark the first time the full principal cast has changed over at once since the show opened in 2019.

Hadestown currently stars Ali Louis Bourzgui as Orpheus, Phillip Boykin as Hades, Daniel Breaker as Hermes, Lana Gordon as Persephone and Myra Molloy as Eurydice, who will all take their final bow in the production on August 31. They are joined by Marla Louissaint, Jessie Shelton and Kay Trinidad as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Timothy H. Lee, Sydney Parra and Alex Puette, with swings Brandon Cameron, KC Dela Cruz, Max Kumangai, Alex Lugo and Tanner Ray Wilson. Jeffrey Cornelius and Ayla Ciccone-Burton also join the company beginning September 2.

Jack Wolfe will not perform in Hadestown from September 9-21. Visit the Hadestown website for more information on scheduled performer absences.

Now in its sixth year on Broadway, the Tony-winning musical features music, lyrics and a book by Anaïs Mitchell and direction by Rachel Chavkin. It reimagines the ancient myth of Orpheus and Eurydice with a modern folk and jazz score.