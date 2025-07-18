Just In Time, Starring Jonathan Groff, to Release Original Broadway Cast Recording

Just In Time, the Bobby Darin biomusical starring Jonathan Groff as the chameleonic ’50s and ’60s musical artist, will release a cast album. The album is to be released on August 15 on all digital platforms with physical formats following on October 24.

Two songs from the show, performed by Groff and the original Broadway cast, are available digitally today: “Splish Splash” and “This Could Be the Start of Something Big / Just In Time.”

The album is produced by Tom Kirdahy, Bill Sherman, the show's orchestrator Andrew Resnick and the show's director Alex Timbers; and co-produced, recorded and mixed by five-time Grammy winner Derik Lee with Robert Ahrens serving as executive producer. In a joint statement, Kiradahy and Ahrens said, “When Bobby Darin recorded the standard ‘Lazy River’ in 1961 he wanted to present ‘an old sound made new.’ Working with Atlantic, we are excited to do exactly that as we re-introduce Darin’s catalogue to the world”.



“This album felt destined to be made at Atlantic,” said Craig Rosen, EVP, A&R / Label Operations and Michael Parker, SVP, A&R at Atlantic Records. “Bobby Darin is a key part of our legacy—many of his early hits were produced by our founder, Ahmet Ertegun, and recorded in our original offices. Ahmet even appears as a character in the show, which plays in the theater right below our current headquarters. Having Jonathan Groff record vocals here, just as Darin once did, brought everything full circle.”



Developed and directed by Alex Timbers, Just In Time tells the story of the singer whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. Darin's meteoric journey—from soaring highs to crushing lows—is brought to life by Groff in an intimate, swinging nightclub setting, complete with a stellar ensemble cast of 11 on-stage actors and a live onstage band performing such hits as “Beyond the Sea,” “Dream Lover,” “Mack the Knife” and more.

In addition to Groff, the cast features Erika Henningsen, Gracie Lawrence, Emily Bergl, Joe Barbara, Michele Pawk, Lance Roberts, Caesar Samayoa, Christine Cornish, Julia Grondin, Valeria Yamin, John Treacy Egan, Tari Kelly, Matt Magnusson, Khori Michelle Petinaud and Larkin Reilly.