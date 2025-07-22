Emily Skinner, Paige Davis and More Join Pen Pals Off-Broadway

More members of the rotating cast have been announced for off-Broadway’s Pen Pals. Michael Griffo’s play, a celebration of a friendship between two women conducted via decades’ worth of letters, will play a strictly limited engagement at DR2 from August 15 through November 23. SuzAnne Barabas directs.

With Sharna Burgess, Paige Davis, Catherine Curtin, Marcia Cross, Emily Skinner and Donna Lynne Champlin joining the cast, the rotating cast schedule is as follows: Nancy McKeon and Gail Winar (Aug 15–31), Michelle Clunie and Megan Follows (Sept 3–14), Sharna Burgess and Paige Davis (Sept 17–28), Kathleen Chalfant and Ellen McLaughlin (Oct 1–12), Kate Burton and Pauletta Pearson Washington (Oct 15–26), Catherine Curtin and Marcia Cross (Oct 29–Nov 9), Sharon Lawrence and Maureen McCormick (Nov 12–23) and Donna Lynne Champlin and Emily Skinner (Dec 10–21).

Inspired by a true story, Pen Pals invites audiences into the lives of Bernie and Mags—two women whose bond, forged in adolescence, endures for decades without them ever meeting in person. Pen Pals is a story of connection, resilience and the unbreakable bond between friends.

The production features original scenic design by Jessica Parks, costume design by David C. Woolard, lighting design by Jill Nagle, sound design by Nick Simone and stage management by Rose Riccardi.