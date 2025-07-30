The Outsiders, Starring Nolan White, Completes Casting for North American Tour

Casting is complete for the first year of the North American tour of The Outsiders, the musical based on S.E. Hinton’s novel and the 1983 film. The tour is set to tech and launch at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre in Buffalo, NY, before its official opening in Tulsa, OK—where the story is set—on October 8 at Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

As previously reported, the stars of The Outsiders are Nolan White as Ponyboy Curtis, Bonale Fambrini as Johnny Cade, Tyler Jordan Wesley as Dallas Winston, Travis Roy Rogers as Darrel Curtis, Corbin Drew Ross as Sodapop Curtis, Emma Hearn as Cherry Valance, Jaydon Nget as Two-Bit, Mark Doyle as Bob and Jackson Reagin as Paul. At certain performances, Jordan DeAndre Williams will play the role of Ponyboy Curtis.

Rounding out the company are Seth Ajani, Christian Arredondo, Brandon Borkowsky, Dante D’Antonio, Gina Gagliano, Hannah Jennens, Giuseppe Little, Sebastian Martinez, Justice Moore, Mekhi Payne, John Michael Peterson, Katie Riedel, Luke Sabracos, Johnathan Tanner and Alyssa Villareal.

Set in 1967 Oklahoma, The Outsiders follows troubled Tulsan adolescents Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family. Directed by Danya Taymor, the show has a book co-written by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, a score by the folk duo Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Levine and choreography by Rick and Jeff Kuperman. The musical opened on Broadway April 11, 2024 and was the winner of four 2024 Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Direction.