Odds & Ends: Kelli O'Hara Joins Tom Hanks Off-Broadway, Beth Leavel and Jessie Mueller Pair Up for Benefit Concert of The Rink and More

Kelli O'Hara and More Join Tom Hanks in This World of Tomorrow

Casting is complete for the off-Broadway world premiere of This World of Tomorrow, the new play written by Tom Hanks and James Glossman, starring Hanks and directed by Kenny Leon. This World of Tomorrow features Hanks in the lead role of Bert Allenberry alongside Tony Award winner Kelli O’Hara. Also joining the cast are: Kerry Bishé, Kayli Carter, Paul Murphy, Jamie Ann Romero, Lee Aaron Rosen, Jay O. Sanders, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Donald Webber Jr. and Michelle Wilson. Performances begin October 30 in The Shed’s Griffin Theater with opening night set for November 18. The production runs through December 21.

Beth Leavel and Jessie Mueller to Star in The Rink Benefit Concert

Tony Award winners Beth Leavel and Jessie Mueller will lead Classic Stage Company's one-night-only benefit concert performance of The Rink on September 15. Leavel and Mueller will play Anna and Angel, respectively, the roles originated by Chita Rivera and Liza Minnelli in the 1984 Broadway production. With a book by Terrence McNally, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, The Rink is set amongst the dilapidated remains of the roller skating rink owned by Italian-American widow Anna (Leavel). But the return of her aimless and free-spirited daughter Angel (Mueller) spurs an emotional collision and a trip down memory lane. The evening will be directed by Dave Solomon, with music direction by Greg Jarrett, choreography by Shannon Lewis, music supervision by Sam Davis and casting by Alaine Aldaffer, CSA and Lisa Donadio.

Rob McClure, Ana Villafañe, Jordan Donica and More Cast in Revamped Damn Yankees at Arena Stage

Arena Stage has announced casting for its upcoming revival of the 1955 musical Damn Yankees, running from September 9 through November 9 in the Fichandler Theater. The production will star two-time Tony Award nominee Rob McClure (Applegate), Ana Villafañe (Lola), Tony Award nominee Jordan Donica (Joe Hardy), Grammy Award nominee Quentin Earl Darrington (Joe Boyd), Bryonha Marie (Meg Boyd), Alysha Umphress (Gloria Thorpe), Nehal Joshi (Van Buren), Keenan McCarter (Welch), Rayanne Gonzales (Sister) and Sarah Anne Sillers (Doris). Rounding out the company are Giuseppe Bausilio, Raúl Contreras, Deanna Cudjoe, John Michael Fiumara, Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Michael Harmon, Ryo Kamibayashi, Georgia Monroe, J Savage, Justin Showell, Kevin Munhall, Jordyn Taylor, Drake Leach and Dani Spieler. The musical is newly adapted by Lucille Lortel Award winner Will Power and Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Doug Wright, with additional lyrics by Tony Award winner Lynn Ahrens and direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo. “Placing this classic musical in the 2000s-era Yankees dynasty we all remember so well has been thrilling," said Trujillo in a statement. "Our goal has been to honor the show’s heart while bringing its characters, rhythms and spirit into the modern age.”

Broadway Duo Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Developing Hulu Comedy Series Stay Tuned

Deadline reports that Hulu is developing a new comedy series titled Stay Tuned, co-starring and executive produced by former Book of Mormon and Gutenberg! The Musical! headliners Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells. The show is loosely based on the 1992 film of the same name starring John Ritter and Pam Dawber, and is created by Akiva Goldsman, Jordan Cahan and Greg Lessans, with Cahan set as showrunner. The series will follow the characters played by Rannells and Gad, who find themselves trapped on the wrong side of the TV screen and forced to navigate their way through TV’s most binge-worthy obsessions.

David Cromer Assumes Role as Director of Florence Welch-Martyna Majok Gatsby Musical

Gatsby: An American Myth, a new musical stage adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby (not to be confused with the one currently running on Broadway), has brought Tony-winning director David Cromer on board to helm the project's development. The show, featuring a score by Florence Welch and a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok, premiered at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University in June 2024 under the direction of Rachel Chavkin. This next iteration of the project will have a reading in London this week with future plans to be announced. Carmen Pavlovic also joins the team as producer and general partner on behalf of Global Creatures.