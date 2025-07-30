City Center Bat Boy Adds Original Star Kerry Butler, Tony Winners Alex Newell and Marissa Jaret Winokur and More

Additional casting has been announced for Bat Boy: The Musical, starring Taylor Trensch, at New York City Center. The show will run from October 29 through November 9 as City Center's annual gala presentation. Alex Timbers directs.

Original off-Broadway cast member and Tony nominee Kerry Butler joins as Meredith Parker along with Tony nominee Andrew Durand as Rick Taylor, Mary Faber as Lorraine, Alan H. Green as Bud, Evan Harrington as Ned, John-Michael Lyles as Ron Taylor, Tony winner Alex Newell as The God Pan, Olivia Puckett as Ruthie Taylor, Tony nominee Christopher Sieber as Dr. Parker, Rema Webb as Maggie and Tony winner Marissa Jaret Winokur as Mrs. Taylor.

After being discovered in a cave and adopted by a local West Virginia family, Bat Boy, also known as Edgar, wants nothing more than to be accepted by his new community and works hard to appeal to their “Christian Charity.” But will his insatiable bloodlust be his undoing? Or will the bloodlust of a town searching for an easy scapegoat beat him to the punch? Inspired by a popular tabloid article from the 1990s, Bat Boy: The Musical gained cult classic status when it premiered off-Broadway in 2001.

The show features a pop-rock score by Tony nominee Laurence O’Keefe—whose Heathers is currently playing at New World Stages, featuring Butler—and book by Keythe Farley and Brian Flemming. Tony winner Alex Lacamoire provides new expanded orchestrations while music direction is by Andrew Resnick and Connor Gallagher serves as choreographer. The production features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Justin Townsend and sound design by Nevin Steinberg.

