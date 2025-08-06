Disney's Aladdin to Become the 14th Longest-Running Broadway Show of All Time

Disney's Aladdin is set to surpass Miss Saigon as the 14th longest-running Broadway show in history on August 6. Since its opening on March 20, 2014, the show will have welcomed more than 6.5 million guests to the New Amsterdam Theatre, playing 4,092 performances. That's a lot of magic carpet rides.

Beyond New York, there have been 11 productions of Aladdin on four continents, including current productions in Tokyo, Japan and Busan, South Korea. Adapted from the animated Disney film, the show features music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman, Tim Rice and Chad Beguelin, with a book by Beguelin. Casey Nicholaw directs.

Elsewhere in Broadway rankings, The Book of Mormon (5,311 performances) is coming for Beauty and the Beast's 10th-place spot (5,461 performances) in the long-runners list. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2,295 performances) will soon overtake Abie's Irish Rose (2,327 performances) as the 34th longest-running show of all time and Hadestown (1,996 performances) is hot on the heels of Smokey Joe's Cafe (2,036 performances) in 37th place.

Additionally, if we include revival performances, Cabaret is only a day away from surpassing Annie's total number of Broadway performances this week with its 2,378th show. Take that, you plucky orphan.