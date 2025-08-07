Odds & Ends: Hamilton on the Big Screen, Waiting for Godot Star Keanu Reeves Honored and More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Hamilton Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Film Release and Madame Tussauds

Broadway's Hamilton is coming to a movie theater near you. The filmed version of the stage production—originally intended for cinemas but released on Disney+ in 2020—will be released on September 5. Lin-Manuel Miranda made the announcement on The Tonight Show (where he also joined Jimmy Fallon and The Roots in a Hamilton medley on classroom instruments) on August 5, the eve of the show's 10th anniversary. Also this week, a wax figure of Miranda, in character as Alexander Hamilton, was unveiled onstage at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. Wax Lin will have a permanent home on 42nd Street at Madame Tussauds New York, where wax figures of Ariana Grande, Grizabella the Glamor Cat, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Billy Porter and Neil Patrick Harris also reside.

Robin de Jesús and More to Perform In the Heights in Concert

In further Miranda news, the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center will celebrate 20 years since his In the Heights was developed at the Center's own National Music Theater Conference with a gala benefit performance. The September 8 concert staging will feature original cast member Robin de Jesús, Satya Chávez, Florencia Cuenca, Tomas Matos, Katerina McCrimmon, Brandon Michael Nase and Eliseo Roman, with additional casting to be announced. KO (formerly Karen Olivo) directs at New London's Garde Arts Center, with funds raised supporting the O'Neill's programming.

Keanu Reeves to Be Honored by Off-Off-Broadway's Bushwick Starr

The Bushwick Starr, the off-off-Broadway non-profit theater, will honor Keanu Reeves, star of Broadway's upcoming Waiting for Godot —and, once upon a time, the Manitoba Theatre Centre production of Hamlet—at its annual gala. Reeves provided foundational support to the Starr in its earliest days and is a longstanding board member. "We can't wait to honor this most excellent human!" said Starr co-founders Noel Allain and Sue Kessler. The Halloween-themed October 27 gala will take place at Rule of Thirds, featuring trick-or-treat-style gifts, specialty sake and entertainment by Bushwick Starr artists.

Will Brill to Star in The Musical, Comedy Film About a 9/11-Themed School Musical

Will Brill will play a frustrated playwright and middle school theater teacher in the movie The Musical, a dark comedy, which also stars Rob Lowe and Gillian Jacobs. The film is written by Alexander Heller and directed by Giselle Bonilla, adapted from the pair's short film of the same name, in which a teacher decides to take down his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend—the principal of the school—with a musical about 9/11. As recently announced, Brill will star in the upcoming world premiere of Meet the Cartozians, a play by his girlfriend Talene Monahon, directed by David Cromer.

Noah Robbins, Aubrey Plaza and More Join Let's Love Off-Broadway

Casting is complete for Let's Love, the world premiere of a new play by Ethan Coen of the Coen brothers. A trio of one-acts, Let's Love will feature Chris Bauer, Dylan Gelula, Dion Graham, Mary McCann, Nellie McKay, Aubrey Plaza, Noah Robbins, CJ Wilson and Mary Wiseman. The Atlantic Theater Company production begins performances at off-Broadway's Linda Gross Theatre on September 25 and opens on October 15.

Brad Oscar to Direct Only Make Believe Gala, Honoring Anna Wintour

The non-profit organization Only Make Believe—which creates interactive theater for children in hospitals, special education schools and care facilities—will honor Anna Wintour at its October 13 annual gala at the Shubert Theatre. The night's festivities are conceived and directed by Brad Oscar with musical direction by Steven Jamail and Last Week Tonight's John Oliver hosting the event.

'Fascination' Singer Jane Morgan Dies at 101

Jane Morgan, the '50s and '60s pop vocalist, regular Ed Sullivan Show guest and three-time Broadway performer with, as Johnny Mathis put it, "the voice of a goddess," died on August 4. In 1957, the same year she released her signature tune and sole Top 10 hit "Fascination," she made her Broadway debut in Ziegfeld Follies of 1957. In 1963, she appeared in The Jack Benny Show on Broadway; in 1968, she played the eccentric Mame Dennis in the Jerry Herman musical Mame, the role originated by Angela Lansbury. Morgan died at her home in Naples, Florida. She was 101.