Odds & Ends: Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada Join Cabaret in London and More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada Join London's Cabaret

Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada, the original London and Broadway Orpheus and Eurydice in Hadestown and soon to be married in real life, will reunite on stage in the West End production of Cabaret. This time they'll play the less romantic role of the Emcee and Sally Bowles. Carney and Noblezada, who previously starred in the Broadway production of the Kander and Ebb classic, will take over the roles from September 22 through January 24, 2026. They will be joined by West End royalty Ruthie Henshall as Frauliein Schneider.

Ariana DeBose to Lead Stephen Schwartz Musical The Baker's Wife

Ariana Debose will star in an off-Broadway production of the little-seen 1976 Stephen Schwartz musical The Baker’s Wife, playing the titular boulangère. The musical’s first major New York showing, opening Classic Stage Company’s 2025-26 season, is directed by Gordon Greenberg, who previously directed productions at Paper Mill Playhouse in 2005 and London's Menier Chocolate Factory in 2024. The musical—which spawned the popular number “Meadowlark”—is based on the French film La Femme Du Boulanger.

Ralph Fiennes Brings David Hare's Latest to the West End

Ralph Fiennes will star in Grace Pervades, David Hare’s 32nd full-length play, in the West End in April 2026. Fiennes will play 16th-century theater manager Henry Irving and Miranda Raison will play his company's leading lady Ellen Terry, reprising the roles from a production in Theatre Royal Bath this summer. Jeremy Herrin directs. In 2022, Fiennes played Robert Moses in Hare’s 31st full-length play, Straight Line Crazy, at The Shed.

Tony-Winning Producer Jack W. Batman Dies

The Tony Award-winning producer Jack W. Batman died on August 1 at the age of 76. Working his way up from the mail room at the William Morris Agency—with stints as an agent, manager, casting director, actor and writer—Batman presented more than 60 plays and musicals internationally, receiving Tony Awards for Clybourne Park and the revival of Pippin on Broadway. Recent projects included Good Night and Good Luck, John Proctor is the Villain and The Roommate.

Kristin Scott Thomas to Star in The Cherry Orchard

Kristin Scott Thomas will reportedly return to the stage in a West End revival of The Cherry Orchard. Per Deadline, Scott Thomas will play Madame Lyubov Andreievna Ranevskaya under the direction of Ian Rickson, who previously directed her as Arkadina in The Seagull in London in 2007 and on Broadway in 2008. No stranger to Chekhov, Scott Thomas also played Masha in Three Sisters at London’s Playhouse Theatre in 2005. According to Deadline, The Cherry Orchard, freshly adapted by Conor McPherson, will open in the West End next summer.