Michael Urie in Oh, Mary!, Cabaret Stars Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace and More on The Broadway Show

With the fall season fast approaching, there's still plenty happening right now on Broadway. See for yourself on this week's episode of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

Michael Urie opens up to host Fadal about the comic genius of Cole Escola and his whirlwind experience joining the riotous fun of Oh, Mary! on Broadway as Mary's Teacher.

In glitzy openings, Mamma Mia!, back on Broadway at last, brings Mediterranean vibes to Midtown on opening night, while a bunch of funny friends risk being roasted by the Roastmaster General himself at the opening of Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride.

Marisha Wallace and Billy Porter tell all to Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek about playing Sally Bowles and the Emcee in Cabaret.

The cast and creative team of Punch talk about bringing a confronting true story, about a thrill-seeking teen who makes a terrible decision, to Broadway.

Finally, David Cumming from Operation Mincemeat takes us behind the scenes of the wackiness to offer a backstage tour of the Golden Theatre.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, July 30 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.