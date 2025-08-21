Complete Cast Set for Broadway-Bound Prince Musical Purple Rain

Casting is complete for the world premiere of Purple Rain, the Broadway-bound musical adaptation of Prince’s 1984 musical film. With a book by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and music and lyrics by Prince, the production runs from October 16 through November 16 at Hennepin Arts’ State Theatre in Minneapolis, Prince's hometown. Lileana Blain-Cruz directs.

Joining Kris Kollins as The Kid and Rachel Webb as Apollonia will be Bilaal Avaz as Doc, Leon Addison Brown as Father, Jaci Calderon as Susan, Lawrence Gilliard Jr. as Billy Sparks, Anissa Griego as Jill, Jared Howelton as Morris, Christina Jones as Brenda, Emma Lenderman as Lisa, Gían Pérez as Bobby, Kondwani Phiri as Mark, Antonio Michael Woodard as Jerome and Grace Yoo as Wendy.



The ensemble will include Solymar Baxter, Christian Burse, Jojo Carmichael, Adante Carter, Trajan Clayton, JD Johnathon Darcelle, Chase Maxwell, Peli Naomi Woods, Christine Shepard, Dion Simmons Grier, Jake Tribus, and Sabrina Victor. Jason Korn will be The Kid alternate, playing the role at performances to be determined.

Purple Rain brings to life the electrifying, fictional journey of The Kid, a talented but troubled young musician trying to make it in the Minneapolis club scene. As he contends with a tumultuous home life, a rival band and an unexpected romance with an aspiring young singer, The Kid fights to find his voice and seize his moment in the spotlight.

The musical's book is based on the original screenplay by Albert Magnoli and William Blinn, with a story by Prince.