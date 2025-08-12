Purple Rain Musical Casts The Kid and Apollonia for Pre-Broadway Premiere

The world premiere of Purple Rain, the Broadway-bound musical adaptation of Prince’s 1984 musical film, has found its stars. Kris Kollins will star as The Kid, and Rachel Webb will play Apollonia. With a book by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, music and lyrics by Prince, direction by Lileana Blain-Cruz and choreography by Ebony Williams, the production will run from October 16 through November 16 at Hennepin Arts’ State Theatre in Minneapolis, Prince's hometown.

Musician and songwriter Kollins will make his professional stage debut as The Kid, the part played by Prince in the movie. Kollins, who was discovered on social media, released his first EP, Pistachio, last year. His recent singles “GSAW” and “River” can currently be heard in Paramount+’s Noah’s Arc: The Movie. (Watch his performance of Prince’s “God.”) Webb ecently starred as Juliet in the first North American tour of & Juliet, having served as the understudy for the role on Broadway.

“The question asked of me the most since I began working on Purple Rain has consistently been, ‘Who’s playing the Kid?!’ And I’m so thrilled to finally be able to scream from the mountaintops, ‘Kris Kollins!’" Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Jacobs-Jenkins said in a statement. "From our first encounter with his original music and socials, we were absolutely floored by Kris’s gifts—his musicianship, his voice, his magnetism. Kris is the real deal, and we can’t wait for audiences to see him bring The Kid to life.”

Blain-Cruz said, “When Rachel Webb walked into auditions for an early reading several years ago, she really blew us away. She is a stunning presence with an incredible voice, who inspired us to really reimagine what was possible for the role of Apollonia. This casting has been one of the unique joys of developing the stage adaptation of Purple Rain with Branden. We get to explore the world anew and be exhilarated by the passion and integrity of an artist like Rachel Webb.”

Purple Rain brings to life the electrifying, fictional journey of The Kid, a talented but troubled young musician trying to make it in the Minneapolis club scene. As he contends with a tumultuous home life, a rival band, and an unexpected romance with an aspiring young singer, The Kid fights to find his voice and seize his moment in the spotlight.

The musical is book is based on the original screenplay by Albert Magnoli and William Blinn, with a story by Prince. Scenic design is by David Zinn, video and projection design by Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom, costume design by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting design by Yi Zhao, sound design by Palmer Hefferan with hair and wig design by Cookie Jordan.

Jason Michael Webb is the production’s music supervisor and will also provide musical arrangements and orchestrations. Longtime Prince music collaborators Bobby Z and Morris Hayes will serve as Prince music advisers. The production’s casting director is Taylor Williams and the production stage manager is Amanda Spooner.