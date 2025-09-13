The Wait Is Over for Waiting for Godot Starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter

Broadway’s Waiting for Godot, starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, best known as the duo from the Bill and Ted movies, begins performances at Broadway's Hudson Theatre on September 13. Opening night is set for September 28. The limited engagement runs through January 4, 2026. Tony winner Jamie Lloyd directs.

Reeves plays Estragon and Winter plays Vladimir. The cast also features Brandon J. Dirden as Pozzo, Michael Patrick Thornton as Lucky with Zaynn Arora and Eric Williams sharing the role of the Boy. The cast is completed by understudies Jesse Aaronson and Franklin Bongjio.

Samuel Beckett's existential masterpiece about a couple of buddies passing the time together on a country road, Waiting for Godot originally premiered in 1953 in French with a subsequent English-language production premiering in 1955 in London. It has become a cultural touchstone, having been translated into dozens of languages and has inspired artists in the worlds of film, television (including an episode of Arthur on PBS), dance, opera, visual arts, fashion and even video games. London’s National Theatre surveyed over 800 leaders of the theater world and Waiting For Godot topped the list as the most significant play of the last 100 years.

Reeves and Winter join a list of notable duos who have played Vladimir and Estragon in New York, including Robin Williams and Steve Martin; Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen; Nathan Lane and Bill Irwin; and Michael Shannon and Paul Sparks.