Trevor Wayne Joins Broadway's The Outsiders as Ponyboy Curtis Tonight

Original Broadway cast member Trevor Wayne takes over the lead role of The Outsiders, the sensitive teen Ponyboy Curtis, on Broadway on September 23.

Wayne has served as understudy for the role—originated by Brody Grant—since the show opened in April 2024, making his debut at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre without ever having run the show in rehearsals.

Based on the famous coming-of-age novel by S.E. Hinton and the 1983 film, The Outsiders centers on the Tulsan adolescents Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family as they fight to survive in 1967 Oklahoma.

With Tony-winning direction by Danya Taymor, The Outsiders has a book co-written by Tony nominee Adam Rapp with Tony winner Justin Levine, and a score by the folk duo Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Levine. The musical opened on Broadway April 11, 2024 and won four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It made its world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse in spring 2023.