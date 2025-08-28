 Skip to main content
Operation Mincemeat Tony Winner Jak Malone on Bringing Dark British Humo(u)r to Broadway

by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 28, 2025
Jak Malone and Charlie Cooper

A show from the British comedy collective SplitLip, Operation Mincemeat is that rare thing: a laugh-out-loud comedy about World War II. "It's nice to show people that there is a fun side," Tony winner Jak Malone told Charlie Cooper on The Broadway Show. "The Brits are well known for their dark humor and their sort of gallows humor. So to make fun out of something so serious that brought so much strife to so many people, it alleviates some of the tension. It's just like, 'Hey guys. No, we can laugh. It's okay.'"

Malone plays a variety of characters in the show, including Hester Leggett, who sings the show's standout number "Dear Bill." On a recent rainy walk to the Golden Theatre, he spoke to Cooper about the truth being stranger than fiction, the show's passionate fan base and graduating from SplitLip fan to friend and collaborator.

Check out the full interview below.

