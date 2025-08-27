 Skip to main content
Christine Sherrill in Mamma Mia!, Jinkx Monsoon in Oh, Mary! and More on The Broadway Show

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 27, 2025
Christine Sherrill and Tamsen Fadal
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

There's plenty of high spirits and hijinx on Broadway stages right now—and on this week's episode of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

Christine Sherrill opens up to Tamsen Fadal about the music of ABBA, playing leading ladies and the responsibility of leading Mamma Mia!

Jinkx Monsoon enthuses about the title role of Oh, Mary! and riding an exciting wave of representation on the Broadway stage.

The director Scott Ellis discusses his production of Yasmina Reza’s scathing comedy Art with Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens.

Operation Mincemeat’s secret weapon, Tony winner Jak Malone, walks to work with Charlie Cooper, and talks about bringing British humor to New York audiences.

The Queen of Versailles reveals its complete cast.

You can also catch a sneak peek of Tamsen Fadal's walk-on role in Broadway's Chicago.

Finally, The Broadway Show visits the rehearsal room for the national tour of Shaina Taub's suffragist musical Suffs.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, August 30 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

