 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Get a First Look at Morgan Dudley, Jack Wolfe and the New Leads of Hadestown on Broadway

First Look
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 2, 2025
Kurt Elling, Jack Wolfe, Morgan Dudley, Paulo Szot and Rebecca Naomi Jones
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Here's a first look at the new principal cast joining Hadestown at Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre on September 2: Morgan Dudley as Eurydice, Kurt Elling as Hermes, Rebecca Naomi Jones as Persephone, Tony Award winner Paulo Szot as Hades and Jack Wolfe as Orpheus.

This will mark the first time the full principal cast has changed over at once since the show opened in 2019. The Tony-winning musical, a reimagining of the ancient myth of Orpheus and Eurydice with a modern folk and jazz score, features music, lyrics and a book by Anaïs Mitchell and direction by Rachel Chavkin.

Related Shows

Hadestown

from $68.36

Star Files

Morgan Dudley

Kurt Elling

Rebecca Naomi Jones

Paulo Szot

Jack Wolfe
View All (5)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Jane Krakowski Is the Next Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! on Broadway as Show Extends
  2. Sean Allan Krill, Hannah Cruz, Bryce Pinkham & More Complete Chess Cast on Broadway
  3. Tam Mutu on Billy Flynn, Villains and Finding the Dark Side of Chicago
Back to Top