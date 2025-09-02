Get a First Look at Morgan Dudley, Jack Wolfe and the New Leads of Hadestown on Broadway

Here's a first look at the new principal cast joining Hadestown at Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre on September 2: Morgan Dudley as Eurydice, Kurt Elling as Hermes, Rebecca Naomi Jones as Persephone, Tony Award winner Paulo Szot as Hades and Jack Wolfe as Orpheus.

This will mark the first time the full principal cast has changed over at once since the show opened in 2019. The Tony-winning musical, a reimagining of the ancient myth of Orpheus and Eurydice with a modern folk and jazz score, features music, lyrics and a book by Anaïs Mitchell and direction by Rachel Chavkin.