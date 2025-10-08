Bess Wohl's Liberation Begins Its Consciousness-Raising Broadway Run Tonight

Liberation, Bess Wohl's memory play about a group of women who gather for "consciousness-raising" meetings in 1970s Ohio, begins its Broadway run at the James Earl Jones Theatre on October 8. The official opening is set for October 28.

Whitney White directs the production, which stars Betsy Aidem, Susannah Flood, Audrey Corsa, Kayla Davion, Kristolyn Lloyd, Irene Sofia Lucio, Charlie Thurston and Adina Verson. The cast reprises their roles from the play's off-Broadway engagement at the Roundabout Theatre Company’s Laura Pels Theatre earlier this year.

The play follows Lizzie (Flood), who gathers a small group of women to talk. But talking quickly becomes a necessary and bracingly funny attempt to change their own lives and the world. Fifty years later, her daughter is shocked to find herself asking the very same questions her mother did and goes on a search through the past for answers.

The production features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Qween Jean, lighting design by Cha See, sound design by Palmer Hefferan and hair and wig design by Nikiya Mathis. Kelsey Rainwater is the intimacy director and Gigi Buffington is the vocal and dialect coach.

