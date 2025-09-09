Original Cast Members Dan Berry and Victor Carrillo Tracey Step Up With New Roles in The Outsiders

Original Broadway cast members Dan Berry and Victor Carrillo Tracey will step into the roles of Darrel Curtis and Paul, respectively, in The Outsiders for nine weeks at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, beginning September 9.

Berry fills in for Brent Comer, who is taking a leave of absence through November 9 to film a role in the Netflix drama The Mosquito Bowl alongside former Sunset Blvd star Tom Francis. Tracey steps into the role vacated by Berry.

Berry originated the role of Paul in the show in his Broadway debut. Tracey also made his Broadway debut in the show, understudying for the roles of Darrel, Sodapop and Paul.

The cast of The Outsiders features Brody Grant as Ponyboy Curtis (through September 21), Sky Lakota-Lynch as Johnny Cade, Alex Joseph Grayson as Dallas Winston, Jason Schmidt as Sodapop Curtis, Emma Pittman as Cherry Valance, Daryl Tofa as Two-Bit Matthews and Kevin William Paul as Bob Sheldon. Trevor Wayne takes over the role of Ponyboy Curtis on September 23.

Based on the famous coming-of-age novel by S.E. Hinton and the 1983 film, The Outsiders centers on the adolescents Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of outsiders as they battle their affluent rivals, the Socs, and fight to survive in 1967 Oklahoma.

With Tony-winning direction by Danya Taymor, The Outsiders has a book co-written by Tony nominee Adam Rapp with Tony winner Justin Levine, and a score by the folk duo Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Levine.