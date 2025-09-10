Casting Is Complete for Bat Boy, Starring Taylor Trensch

Casting is complete for Bat Boy: The Musical, starring Taylor Trensch, at New York City Center. The show will run from October 29 through November 9 as City Center's annual gala presentation. Alex Timbers directs.

Joining the cast are Gabi Carrubba (Shelley Parker), Tom McGowan (Sheriff Reynolds), Jacob Ming-Trent (Reverend Hightower), Marissa Rosen (Daisy) and Colin Trudell (Charley).

Carrubba made her Broadway debut in Dear Evan Hansen and was recently seen in Just in Time. McGowan's credits include Wicked, She Loves Me and Kiss Me, Kate. He was nominated for a Tony for his performance in La Bête. Ming-Trent made his Broadway debut in Shrek the Musical and recently appeared in Gypsy. Rosen was seen in Water for Elephants, while Trudell made his Broadway debut recently in Floyd Collins.

They join Trensch and previously announced cast members Kerry Butler (Meredith Parker), Andrew Durand (Rick Taylor), Mary Faber (Lorraine), Alan H Green (Bud), Evan Harrington (Ned), John-Michael Lyles (Ron Taylor/Rancher), Alex Newell (The God Pan), Olivia Puckett (Ruthie Taylor/Rancher), Christopher Sieber (Dr. Parker), Rema Webb (Maggie) and Marissa Jaret Winokur (Mrs. Taylor).

After being discovered in a cave and adopted by a local West Virginia family, Bat Boy, also known as Edgar, wants nothing more than to be accepted by his new community and works hard to appeal to their “Christian Charity.” But will his insatiable bloodlust be his undoing? Or will the bloodlust of a town searching for an easy scapegoat beat him to the punch? Inspired by a popular tabloid article from the 1990s, Bat Boy: The Musical gained cult classic status when it premiered off-Broadway in 2001.

The show features a pop-rock score by Tony nominee Laurence O’Keefe—whose Heathers is currently playing at New World Stages, featuring Butler—and book by Keythe Farley and Brian Flemming. Tony winner Alex Lacamoire provides new expanded orchestrations while music direction is by Andrew Resnick and Connor Gallagher serves as choreographer. The production features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Justin Townsend and sound design by Nevin Steinberg.