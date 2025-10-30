Word to Your Mother: Oedipus, Starring Mark Strong and Lesley Manville, Begins on Broadway Tonight

Mark Strong and Lesley Manville in the London production of “Oedipus” (Photo: Manuel Harlan)

An edge-of-your-seat modern adaptation of the Greek tragedy of Oedipus, starring Olivier winner Mark Strong and two-time Olivier winner Lesley Manville, begins performances at Studio 54 on October 30 with opening night set for November 13.

Strong and Manville reprise their roles from the West End production, which won the Olivier for Best Revival and earned Manville the Best Actress honor. Robert Icke, the youngest Olivier-winning director in history, updates Sophocles' text for the present day and directs.

Set on election night, Icke’s Oedipus reimagines the classic tragedy as a modern political thriller in which the secrets of the past come bursting into the present.

Originally produced in Dutch by Internationaal Theater Amsterdam, this Oedipus was first seen at the Edinburgh International Festival before its English-language staging in London. The production will play a limited 14-week engagement on Broadway.

