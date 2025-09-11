The Phantom of the Opera North American Tour, Starring Isaiah Bailey, Jordan Lee Gilbert and Daniel Lopez, Completes Casting

Casting is complete for the North American tour of The Phantom of the Opera. The touring production, starring Isaiah Bailey as the Phantom, Jordan Gilbert as Christine Daaé and Daniel Lopez as Raoul, launches November 7 at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore.

Joining the company are James Channing as Joseph Buquet, Carlyn Connolly as Madame Firmin, Keenan English as Hannibal’s Guard/Shepherd, David Young Fernandez as Hairdresser, Alyssa Giannetti as Page, Stanley Glover as Hannibal’s Guard/Shepherd, Matthew Griffin as Marksman, Jeremy Harr as Don Attilio, Olivia McMillan as Wild Woman, Evelyn Mê-Linh as Princess, Ben Roseberry as Auctioneer/Monsieur Reyer, Alexandria Shiner as Confidante, Dennis Shuman as Jeweler, Donovan E. Smith as Passarino, Stephen Tewksbury as Monsieur LeFèvre/Fire Chief and Krista Wigle as Wardrobe Mistress. Aloria Adams, Kayla Goldsberry, Eureka Nakano Grimes, Jennifer Gruener, Liv Mitchell and Charlotte Oceana are The Ballet Chorus of the Opéra Populaire.

They join previously reported cast members Midori Marsh as Carlotta Giudicelli, William Thomas Evans as Monsieur Firmin, Carrington Vilmont as Monsieur André, Lisa Vroman as Madame Giry, Christopher Bozeka as Ubaldo Piangi, Melo Ludwig as Meg Giry, and Alexa Xioufaridou Moster as Christine Daaé, at certain performances. Scott Mikita, Trista Moldovan, Bronson Norris Murphy, Camila Rodrigues, Lacy Sauter and Andy Tighe serve as Swings.

The touring production is a reimagined version of the show based on the production that opened in London’s His Majesty’s Theatre—the birthplace of the musical—in 2021. It is directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn, based on the original direction by Harold Prince, with choreography by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright. It features the original designs of Maria Bjornson adapted by Matt Kinley with associate costume design by Jill Parker. It will feature a 38-person cast and a 14-musician orchestra.

The longest-running Broadway show ever, The Phantom of the Opera tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as The Phantom who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House. Mesmerized by the talents and beauty of a young soprano, Christine, The Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Lloyd Webber’s soaring score includes “The Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” “Masquerade” and the epic title song.