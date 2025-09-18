Bobby Cannavale, James Corden and Neil Patrick Harris Brush Up Broadway With Art on Opening Night

Opening night of Yasmina Reza’s Tony-winning Art sparkled with a starry trio under the direction of Scott Ellis. James Corden was determined to return to the stage, saying, “It really is the thing I want to do. It couldn’t feel more like home.” Neil Patrick Harris got nostalgic about his theater-kid roots and called Art “the most miraculous piece of theater.” Bobby Cannavale pointed out that while it plays like a comedy, it is really about a relationship falling apart, with plenty of laughs along the way. Original 1998 star Victor Garber was on hand to cheer the revival, and Ellis nailed the takeaway: “Friendship can be tricky.”



Watch the red carpet action below.