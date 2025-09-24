Odds and Ends: Megan Hilty in London, Final Wicked: For Good Trailer and More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Megan Hilty to Perform Solo Concert in London

Megan Hilty, the Tony-nominated star of Broadway's Death Becomes Her, will perform a solo concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London on May 24, 2026. In her first return to London since 2018, she promises numbers from Death Becomes Her, Smash, Wicked and 9 to 5, along with "backstage stories to give the show some spice."

Wicked: For Good Releases Final Trailer

The final trailer has dropped for Wicked: For Good, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Jon M. Chu's hotly anticipated follow-up to the Wicked film will land in cinemas on November 21.

Nicole Scherzinger's Sunset Boulevard Costume Is Now on Display at The Museum of Broadway

The Museum of Broadway debuted a number of new costumes and accesories, including the now-iconic black slip worn by Tony winner Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard. Designed by Soutra Gilmour, it's displayed next to Glenn Close's Norma Desmond costume from the 2017 revival of the musical. Other new items include a Cabaret costume donated by Joel Grey and the costume worn by Cynthia Erivo in The Color Purple on Broadway. Also coming up at the museum: cast and artist album signings for last season's Smash and BOOP!, taking place on October 6 and 11, with Jasmine Amy Rogers, Robyn Hurder, Krysta Rodriguez and more expected to attend.

Maleah Joi Moon, Elmo and More Join Josh Groban's Find Your Light Benefit Concert

Josh Groban will host the annual Find Your Light Foundation Benefit Concert for Arts Education on October 8 in the Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center. In just the latest round of Muppet news, the event will feature appearances by Elmo and Ernie from Sesame Street, as well as performances by Norah Jones, Ben Folds, Tony winner Maleah Joi Moon, Renée Lynn Fleming, Terence Blanchard and Jordan Fisher. Founded by Josh Groban in 2004, the Find Your Light Foundation supports arts education for students around the country. Last year's benefit concert raised a record of 1.4 million dollars.

The Rocky Horror Show Announces New Spoken Word Album With Original Cast

The Rocky Horror Show is getting a new spoken word album featuring the film's original stars Patricia Quinn (Magenta), Barry Bostwick (Brad Majors) and Nell Campbell (Columbia). The project, which reimagines Richard O'Brien's tunes as dramatically narrated audio scenes, came about after producer Scott Stander asked Quinn to recite her favorite lyric from the movie. "After hearing it with such emphasis and seeing the direct impact it had on her, I knew a spoken word album needed to reach the masses," Stander said. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the movie. The Rocky Horror Show returns to Broadway in spring 2026, directed by Oh, Mary!'s Sam Pinkleton.

Broadway Flea Market Raises Record Figure

The 39th annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, raised a record-breaking $1,633,803 on September 21. Among the treasures claimed on the day: shovels from Death Becomes Her, a cast-signed locker from John Proctor Is the Villain, pothos plants propagated from Jonathan Groff’s Merrily We Roll Along dressing room greenery and Elphaba- and Glinda-themed Labubus.