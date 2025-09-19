Watch Matte Martinez and Christopher Wheeldon Share What Makes MJ Come Alive on Broadway

Matte Martinez may make stepping into Michael Jackson's shoes look easy, but embodying the King of Pop in MJ on Broadway is no moonwalk in the park. From studying videos of Jackson's mannerisms to working with Michael Jackson movement coordinators Rich and Tone Talauega, accuracy is a key component to the biographical musical.

The rising star made his Broadway debut with the show at the Neil Simon Theatre in October 2023, serving as the standby for MJ and Michael. He officially took over the title role this month, playing his first performance as MJ on September 2.

"Casting any of our MJs is a task," Tony-winning director and choreographer Christopher Wheeldon explained to Broadway.com. "Matte really stood out for his dancing. He's an extraordinary dancer. He has an incredible attack. It so happened that he could also sing truly beautifully and came to us with a lot of acting skills. We're relying on him to perform MJ six times a week, which is a tall order," he added. "It's been about also building stamina and getting him ready to deliver that kind of energy throughout the week for the audiences that come in."

A huge part of what keeps audiences coming back to see the show is the universality of the music. "Everyone can acknowledge that it's something special. I think at any point in your life, you remember hearing Michael Jackson's songs for the first time," Martinez said. "Coming to this show to experience all that over again is nothing but joyful and exciting and nostalgic."

Watch the video below.