Cheyenne Jackson and John-Andrew Morrison Join Oh, Mary! on Broadway This Fall

There’s more Oh, Mary! casting news this week. In addition to the announcement that show alums James Scuilly and Phillip James Brannon are returning to Tony winner Cole Escola’s unhinged comedy, Broadway vets Cheyenne Jackson and John-Andrew Morrison will join the cast on October 14. Jackson will play Mary’s Teacher with Morrison taking on the role of Mary’s Husband in the production, directed by Tony winner Sam Pinkleton. They will star alongside the previously announced Jane Krakowski through December 7.

Jackson has appeared on Broadway in Xanadu, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Aida, The Performers, Once Upon a Mattress, Finian’s Rainbow and All Shook Up. His television credits include starring in Julie and the Phantoms for which he garnered an Emmy nomination as well as appearances in American Horror Story, 30 Rock, Glee, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Doctor Odyssey, Call Me Kat, The Morning Show and American Woman.

Morrison received a Tony nomination, a Lucille Lortel Award and an OBIE Award for his performance in the Tony-winning musical A Strange Loop. His other stage credits include the off-Broadway premiere of Blues for an Alabama Sky as well as many works at La Mama, the Classical Theater of Harlem, La Jolla Playhouse, Hartford Stage, Baltimore Center Stage, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park and A.R.T.

Oh, Mary! currently stars Jinkx Monsoon, Kumail Nanjiani, Michael Urie, Jenn Harris and Martin Landry. Julian Manjerico, Jackie Sanders and Sean Peter Forte complete the company. Harris will remain with the cast alongside Krakowski, Jackson and Morrison. From September 30 to October 12, original company member Hannah Solow will play the title role.