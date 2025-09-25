Odds and Ends: Beetlejuice Crosses the Pond, Nicholas Braun & Kara Young Off-Broadway and More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Beetlejuice Is Crossing Over to the London Stage in 2026

Beetlejuice, which returns to haunt Broadway for a third time starting October 8, is officially popping up across the pond. The musical based on Tim Burton's horror-comedy will make its West End debut at London’s Prince Edward Theatre in May 2026, with full casting to be announced. Beetlejuice is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and features a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King with music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect.

Nicholas Braun and Kara Young Will Star in Gruesome Playground Injuries Off-Broadway

Succession's Nicholas Braun and two-time Tony Award winner Kara Young will star in a revival of Pulitzer finalist Rajiv Joseph’s Gruesome Playground Injuries. Performances begin at the Lucille Lortel Theatre off-Broadway on November 7 for a limited run through December 28. Tony nominee Neil Pepe will direct. Told through eight vignettes spanning 30 years in non-chronological order, the darkly funny story centers around childhood friends Kayleen and Doug.

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride on Broadway to Be Filmed for Netflix

Comedian Jeff Ross' one-man Broadway show Take a Banana for the Ride is being filmed for Netflix. Deadline reports that both of the performances at the Nederlander Theater on September 27 will be taped for the streamer, with a release date in 2026 to be announced. Ross, or the "Roastmaster General," made his Broadway debut with the show, which runs through September 29.

Nicki Hunter Succeeds Lynne Meadow as MTC Artistic Director

After 53 years at the helm, Manhattan Theatre Club Artistic Director Lynne Meadow is handing the reins to Nicki Hunter, who will take over on December 1. Hunter began at MTC as an intern in 2009 and rose to associate artistic director. Calling Meadow “a titan,” Hunter said she’s “elated and deeply honored” to lead the company into “a bold new era.” Meadow, taking on a new role as artistic advisor, praised Hunter’s talent, vision and producing instincts, while board leaders and executive director Chris Jennings voiced full confidence in her leadership, setting the stage for MTC’s next chapter.

Idina Menzel and Ben Jackson Walker Join Netflix Rom Com Cast

Romeo and... Idina? Tony winner and icon of the stage and screen Idina Menzel will appear in the new Netflix romantic comedy film Just Picture It, Deadline reports. Ben Jackson Walker, the original Romeo in Broadway's & Juliet, also joins the cast. Starring Millie Bobby Brown and Gabriel LaBelle, the movie follows two college students whose phones glitch and start showing them pictures from 10 years in the future, where they are a happily married couple with kids.