 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Sophie Carmen-Jones Will Return to Broadway's Chicago as Velma Kelly

News
by Jamie Kravitz • Sep 26, 2025
Sophie Carmen-Jones in "Chicago"
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Broadway's Chicago welcomes Sophie Carmen-Jones back to the Ambassador Theatre as Velma Kelly on September 29. Carmen-Jones previously played the role from February 10 through August 10, before Bianca Marroquín took over on August 11.

Carmen-Jones' other Broadway credits include Nini in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. She also played Nini in the original West End cast and portrayed Velma Kelly in the U.K. tour of Chicago.

She joins Mira Sorvino as Roxie Hart, Tam Mutu as Billy Flynn, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, Angela Grovey as Matron "Mama" Morton and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

The Tony-winning revival of Chicago is directed by Tony winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony winner Ann Reinking, with a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb.

Related Shows

Chicago

from $61.84

Star Files

Sophie Carmen-Jones

Articles Trending Now

  1. Catch The Broadway Show's Fall Preview with Keanu Reeves, Kristin Chenoweth, Victoria Clark, Ragtime, Beetlejuice, Chess and More
  2. Broadway Fall Preview 2025: The Complete Guide to 14 New Offerings
  3. Cheyenne Jackson and John-Andrew Morrison Join Oh, Mary! on Broadway This Fall
Back to Top