Dog Day Afternoon, Starring The Bear's Jon Bernthal & Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Announces Dates and Theater

Dog Day Afternoon, a new play by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis, has announced the theater and dates for its upcoming Broadway production. Performances will begin on March 10, 2026 at the August Wilson Theatre ahead of a March 30 opening. The 16-week limited engagement is scheduled to run through June 28, 2026.

As previously announced, two-time Olivier Award winner Rupert Goold will direct. Leading the production in their Broadway debuts are Emmy Award-winning The Bear co-stars Jon Bernthal as Sonny Amato and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Sal DeSilva.

Based on the 1975 Oscar-winning film of the same name and the riveting 1972 true crime story that inspired it, Dog Day Afternoon follows amateur robbers Amato (Sonny Wortzik in the film; portrayed by Al Pacino) and DeSilva (Sal Naturile in the movie; played by John Cazale) as their attempted Brooklyn bank heist goes very wrong.

Additional casting and the complete creative team will be announced shortly.