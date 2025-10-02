Lilli Cooper and Jason Kravits Complete the Cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Off-Broadway

Tony nominee Lilli Cooper and veteran actor Jason Kravits have been announced as the final stars rounding out the cast of the upcoming off-Broadway revival of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Cooper will play Rosa Lisa Peretti and Kravits will portray Vice Principal Douglas Panch. They join previously announced stars Jasmine Amy Rogers, Philippe Arroyo, Autumn Best, Leana Rae Concepcion, Justin Cooley, Matt Manuel and Kevin Mchale.

The show will play a limited 14-week engagement at New World Stages. Previews begin on November 7 ahead of a November 17 opening. It was conceived by Rebecca Feldman with additional material by Jay Reiss and is based on C-R-E-P-U-S-C-U-L-E, an original play by The Farm. Directed and choreographed by Danny Mefford, the 20th anniversary production features a Tony Award-winning book by Rachel Sheinkin and a score by Tony winner William Finn.

Cooper, a Tony nominee for Tootsie, was most recently seen on Broadway in The Cottage. Her other Broadway credits include starring as Elphaba in Wicked, the original Broadway cast of Spring Awakening, POTUS and Spongebob Squarepants. Onscreen, she plays Doc on Apple TV’s Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock.

Kravits has appeared on Broadway in The Drowsy Chaperone, Sly Fox and Relatively Speaking. His recent film and TV credits include Only Murders in the Building, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, Halston and The Undoing.

