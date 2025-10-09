Odds & Ends: Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) Completes Casting, Rent Movie 20th Anniversary and More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Two Strangers Become Four

The two-hander Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), starring Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts, rounded out its Broadway cast with the announcement of understudies for the roles: Phoenix Best is the understudy for the character of Robin and Vincent Michael for the character of Dougal. Best has appeared on Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen and The Color Purple revival. Michael has appeared off-Broadway in Safety Not Guaranteed at BAM. Previews begin at the Longacre Theatre on November 1 ahead of a November 20 opening.

Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular Sets North American Premiere at Radio City

Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular is coming to North America, playing a limited engagement at Radio City Music Hall in New York City from July 23, 2026 through August 2. The news comes as the London production of Les Misérables celebrated its 40th anniversary with a special performance on October 8. “I am thrilled that we will be bringing home this iconic event to New York’s legendary Radio City Music Hall in July 2026. Les Misérables has not been seen in New York for almost a decade, since we closed our third triumphant run on Broadway. We are putting together an incredible array of Les Mis alumni for this engagement and look forward to announcing our cast later in the year,” shared producer Cameron Mackintosh.

Everything Is Still Rent, But Now in 4K

Everything is Rent, even 20 years later. In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the movie musical, Rent will be released on 4K Ultra HD Disc on November 18. Get those tissues ready, because the special features include commentary by director Chris Columbus and actors Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal, the No Day But Today: The Story of 'Rent' feature-length documentary about Jonathan Larson and Rent's journey from Broadway to the screen, deleted scenes, musical performances and more.

Breaking the Binary Theatre Festival Announces Star-Packed Lineup

Breaking the Binary Theatre, led by George Strus, has announced the lineup for its fourth annual festival running October 20 to 26. The weeklong celebration of transgender, non-binary and Two-Spirit+ (TNB2S+) artists kicks off October 20 with a one-night-only concert of The Drowsy Chaperone at Carnegie Hall featuring an all-trans and non-binary cast led by Laverne Cox, Tony winner Alex Newell, Betty Who, Jonathan Van Ness and Dylan Mulvaney. Proceeds will benefit Trans Lifeline, Black Trans Liberation and Breaking the Binary Theatre. The festival continues October 21 to 25 at Open Jar Studios with readings of new plays and concludes October 26 at The LGBT Community Center with Limitless, co-conceived by L Morgan Lee and Strus, which showcases new works by Adrian Einspanier, Travis Alabanza and more performed by Brian Michael Smith, Justin David Sullivan and Sandra Caldwell.

Gettelfinger Turns Back Time

Sara Gettelfinger takes center stage in The Cher Show at North Shore Music Theatre, running October 21 to November 2. Directed by Kevin P. Hill, the production features Bob Mackie’s original Tony Award-winning costumes and celebrates the life and legacy of the pop icon. Gettelfinger, whose credits include Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Water for Elephants, plays Star, joined by Charissa Hogeland as Lady and Madeline Hudelson as Babe. The cast also features Frankie Marasa 5th as Sonny Boni and Angie Schworer as Georgia Holt and Lucille Ball. Written by Tony winner Rick Elice, the musical features 35 of Cher’s biggest hits, including “Believe,” “Turn Back Time,” and “Strong Enough.” The Cher Show brings North Shore’s 70th season to a close with a nod to one of music’s most enduring icons.