Diego Enrico, Charlie Franklin and More to Join The Book of Mormon Broadway Cast

The Book of Mormon is welcoming four new principal cast members to Broadway's Eugene O'Neill Theatre on October 28. Diego Enrico makes his Broadway debut as Elder Cunningham, Sydney Quildon makes hers as Nabulungi, Charlie Franklin steps into the role of Elder McKinley and Jay Wilkison joins as Joseph Smith/Mission President.

Longtime cast members Cody Jamison Strand (Elder Cunningham), Keziah John-Paul (Nabulungi), PJ Adzima (Elder McKinley) and Lewis Cleale (Joseph Smith/Mission President) play their last performances on October 26. Strand has played Elder Cunningham for over 13 years on Broadway, on national tour and in London, amassing more performances in the role than any other actor in the show’s history. Cleale, an original cast member, has played the roles of Joseph Smith/Mission President for over 14 years and in more than 5,000 performances.

Enrico is currently playing Elder Cunningham in the The Book of Mormon national tour. Franklin's previous Broadway credits include The Book of Mormon, Floyd Collins and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. Wilkison appeared on Broadway in Rent and off-Broadway in The Whipping Man. The quartet will take the stage alongside current cast members Kevin Clay as Elder Price and Jacques C. Smith as Mafala Hatimbi.

The Book of Mormon, winner of nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, is the longest running show in the 100-year history of the Eugene O’Neill Theatre. The production's book, music and lyrics are by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone, with choreography by Casey Nicholaw and direction by Nicholaw and Parker.

