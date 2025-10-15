Cross That Bridge! Tickets Now on Sale for Schmigadoon!

Tickets are now on sale for Schmigadoon!, the stage adaptation of the Apple TV+ musical comedy series. Starring Alex Brightman and Sara Chase, the production will play a limited engagement at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre with previews beginning April 4, 2026. Opening night is set for April 20 and performances will run through September 6.

The musical follows the events of season one of the television show of the same name, in which New York doctors Josh and Melissa set out on a couples' backpacking retreat in an effort to revitalize their relationship. After getting lost on the trail, they find themselves in Schmigadoon, a magical town that’s a Golden Age musical come to life. The townspeople won’t stop singing, the bridge out leads nowhere and the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other.

Schmigadoon! features a book, music and lyrics by Emmy winner and Grammy nominee Cinco Paul, direction and choreography by Tony winner Christopher Gattelli, set design by three-time Tony winner Scott Pask, costume design by two-time Tony winner Linda Cho, lighting design by two-time Tony winner Donald Holder, sound design by Walter Trarbach and hair, wig and makeup design by Tom Watson.

Full casting will be announced at a later date.

