Alex Brightman and Sara Chase to Star in Schmigadoon! on Broadway

Alex Brightman and Sara Chase are returning to the Golden Age of musical theater in Schmigadoon! on Broadway. The pair will reprise the roles of Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, which they originated at the Kennedy Center earlier this year.

Brightman is a two-time Tony nominee whose Broadway credits include starring in Beetlejuice and School of Rock. He also appeared on Broadway in Spamalot and The Shark Is Broken. Chase originated the role of Myrtle Wilson in The Great Gatsby on Broadway. Onscreen, she played Cyndee Pokorny on the Netflix series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Directed and choreographed by Tony winner Christopher Gattelli (Newsies, The Cher Show, Death Becomes Her), the Broadway production begins performances at the Nederlander Theatre on April 4, 2026 ahead of an April 20 opening. The limited run is scheduled through September 6. It will feature set design by three-time Tony winner Scott Pask, costume design by two-time Tony winner Linda Cho, lighting design by two-time Tony winner Donald Holder, sound design by Walter Trarbach and hair, wig and makeup design by Tom Watson.

Full casting will be announced at a later date.