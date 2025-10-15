 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Alex Brightman and Sara Chase to Star in Schmigadoon! on Broadway

News
by Jamie Kravitz • Oct 15, 2025
Sara Chase and Alex Brightman
(Photo: C/o Vivacity Media Group)

Alex Brightman and Sara Chase are returning to the Golden Age of musical theater in Schmigadoon! on Broadway. The pair will reprise the roles of Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, which they originated at the Kennedy Center earlier this year.

Brightman is a two-time Tony nominee whose Broadway credits include starring in Beetlejuice and School of Rock. He also appeared on Broadway in Spamalot and The Shark Is Broken. Chase originated the role of Myrtle Wilson in The Great Gatsby on Broadway. Onscreen, she played Cyndee Pokorny on the Netflix series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Directed and choreographed by Tony winner Christopher Gattelli (Newsies, The Cher Show, Death Becomes Her), the Broadway production begins performances at the Nederlander Theatre on April 4, 2026 ahead of an April 20 opening. The limited run is scheduled through September 6. It will feature set design by three-time Tony winner Scott Pask, costume design by two-time Tony winner Linda Cho, lighting design by two-time Tony winner Donald Holder, sound design by Walter Trarbach and hair, wig and makeup design by Tom Watson.

Full casting will be announced at a later date.

Related Shows

Schmigadoon!

from $74.87

Star Files

Alex Brightman

Sara Chase

Articles Trending Now

  1. Become One of Us: Tickets Are Now on Sale for The Lost Boys Musical, Starring Caissie Levy
  2. Megan McGinnis Is Back on Broadway in Beetlejuice and She’s Never Felt More Alive
  3. Say My Name: Backstage at Beetlejuice With Justin Collette, Episode 1: Open Open Open
Back to Top