Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Joshua Boone Join August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone on Broadway

Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Joshua Boone are joining the cast of Debbie Allen’s Broadway revival of August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone. The production, which stars the previously announced Taraji P. Henson and Cedric “The Entertainer,” will begin performances in spring 2026 at a Shubert Theatre to be announced.

Santiago-Hudson will play Bynum Walker, a spiritual guide and healer, with Boone as Herald Loomis, a man searching for his wife—and for himself—after years of forced labor under Joe Turner. Henson takes on the role of Martha Pentecost, and Cedric “The Entertainer” will play Seth Holly, who runs the Pittsburgh boarding house where the story unfolds.

“To have Ruben and Joshua join Taraji P. Henson and Cedric ‘The Entertainer’ in headlining this production of August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone makes this a dream come true cast,” director Allen said in a statement.

Set in 1911, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone follows a group of Black travelers navigating life after slavery and during the Great Migration. Through intersecting lives and spiritual reckonings, the play explores identity, resilience and renewal.

Tony winner Santiago-Hudson is a writer, director and performer whose work has been deeply intertwined with Wilson’s legacy. He won a Tony Award for Seven Guitars and directed the Tony-winning revival of Jitney. His acclaimed solo play Lackawanna Blues earned Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, and he adapted Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom for Netflix. As a director, he helmed Dominique Morisseau’s Skeleton Crew on Broadway, and as an actor, he’s appeared in American Gangster, Selma, The West Wing and Billions among many other credits.

Boone, who appeared in Santiago-Hudson’s production of Skeleton Crew, was recently nominated for a Tony Award and received a Drama League nod for his performance in The Outsiders. His film credits include Tyler Perry’s A Jazzman’s Blues, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, and the upcoming Blow the Horn opposite Tracee Ellis Ross.

Joe Turner’s Come and Gone is the second play in Wilson’s 10-part American Century Cycle chronicling the African American experience across the 20th century.