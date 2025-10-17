 Skip to main content
Take the Money and Run: Dog Day Afternoon Tickets Are Now on Sale

Now On Sale
by Jamie Kravitz • Oct 17, 2025
"Dog Day Afternoon"

Prepare to step back into New York City during the sweltering summer of 1972. Tickets are now on sale for Dog Day Afternoon starring Emmy-winning The Bear actors Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in their Broadway debuts. Written by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis and directed by two-time Olivier winner Rupert Goold, the limited 16-week run begins performances March 10, 2026 and opens March 30 at the August Wilson Theatre.

Based on the 1975 Oscar-winning film of the same name and the riveting 1972 true crime story that inspired it, Dog Day Afternoon follows amateur robbers Sonny Amato and Sal DeSilva in the ensuing chaos after their attempted Brooklyn bank heist goes very wrong.

Additional casting and the complete creative team will be announced shortly.

Get tickets to Dog Day Afternoon!

