Welcome to The Wild Party! Tickets on Sale for Encores! Revival

Tickets are now on sale for The Wild Party, part of New York City Center’s Encores! series. Performances run March 18-29, 2026. The show marks the return of Michael John LaChiusa and George C. Wolfe’s jazz-fueled adaptation of Joseph Moncure March’s 1928 poem, a dark and glittering tale of love, lust and self-destruction.

Jasmine Amy Rogers and Tony winner Adrienne Warren star as Queenie and Kate. Directed by Lili-Anne Brown with choreography by Katie Spelman and guest music direction by Daryl Waters, the production brings audiences into a world of roaring ‘20s excess where vaudeville stars and bohemians gather for one unforgettable, gin-soaked night.

Rogers earned a Tony nomination for her breakout turn in BOOP! The Musical and has appeared in Mean Girls on tour. Warren won a Tony Award for Tina: The Tina Turner Musical and has also appeared on Broadway in The Last Five Years, Shuffle Along and Bring It On: The Musical.

The creative team for The Wild Party includes scenic designer Arnel Sancianco, costume designer Linda Cho, lighting designer Heather Gilbert and sound designer Alex Neumann. The production features the Encores! Orchestra under Waters’ musical direction.

The 2026 Encores! season also includes High Spirits starring Philippa Soo, Steven Pasquale, Tony winner Katrina Lenk and Tony winner Andrea Martin (February 4-18) and La Cage Aux Folles starring Tony winner Billy Porter (June 17–28).

