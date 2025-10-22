Hear Ragtime's Stars Reflect on the Hope and Heaviness of the Revival

On October 16, everything was Ragtime. Opening night of the new revival of Ragtime at the Vivian Beaumont Theater saw a wealth of special guests—including original Broadway leads Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell—coming out to celebrate stars Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz, Nichelle Lewis and the full cast directed by Lear deBessonet. Broadway.com checked in with them all on the big night, as well as Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, the musical's Tony-winning songwriting team.

Beyond speaking to the epic score and emotional resonance of the story, the cast couldn't help but sing one another's praises. "This lineup, this 'Avengers' cast is not playing," Henry said. "It makes me look forward to coming to work because these performers are at the top of their game, a very seasoned cast, and it's not lost on them the importance of this piece at this time."

"It will never get old. I feel like I'm witnessing the greatest performers of our time, and it's an absolute honor," said Shaina Taub, who plays Emma Goldman.

Watch the red carpet interviews in the video below.