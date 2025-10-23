Meet Kevin Zak, the Man Behind Ginger Twinsies, Broadway’s Muppet Magic & Nicole Kidman's Fave Nicole Kidman Memes

If you’re not already following the career of Kevin Zak, now’s the time. The actor-turned-writer-director-comedian is in the middle of a breakout year. His buzzy off-Broadway comedy Ginger Twinsies is completing its run at the Orpheum Theatre, and he’s just co-written a Muppet-filled magic show set to open at the Broadhurst Theatre.

“It’s been a personal dream come true, to work with the Muppets. And write for the Muppets. And especially Miss Piggy,” Zak says. “After this it’s truly all downhill. And a fast steep fall. From working with Miss Piggy. I could retire, you know. Mentally at least.”

Kevin Zak, Kermit the Frog and Rob Lake (Photo: Evan Zimmerman)

Zak is part of the creative team behind Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets, a new show that combines large-scale magic with appearances by the Muppets, including Kermit, Fozzie and Miss Piggy. The holiday run starts on October 28.

“Rob is an international touring magician… He’s been on America’s Got Talent. He’s designed illusions for Broadway. For Adele. Heard of her?” Zak jokes. His role has been shaping and integrating the Muppet material into the broader structure of Lake’s existing show.

“I’m helping Fozzie with some jokes, and I’m writing when the Muppets are coming in… sort of take his usual show and turn it into a Muppet magic show, if you will.”

Zak speaks with deep admiration for Piggy and the legacy she brings to the stage. “She enters the room—it’s like when the queen enters. Everyone’s body posture changes. You’re in the presence of a true Hollywood legend.”

Zak first caught attention in Clinton the Musical, where he played Ken Starr (in a harness!) off-Broadway at New World Stages. That performance earned him a Lucille Lortel nomination and led to steady acting work—until the pandemic changed everything.

During lockdown, Zak started creating content—especially around Nicole Kidman’s various screen roles—that took off on Instagram. It eventually reached Kidman herself.

Jason Michael Snow and Shannon Mullen in "A Kidman Carol" (Photo: Sarah Potter)

“Nicole Kidman found it and she started sharing it… I was doing a lot of Nicole Kidman memes about her wigs and her cuts and The Undoing, and she got a kick out of it.”

That led to the creation of A Kidman Carol (or, A Gay Dementia on Australian Danes), a holiday comedy Zak premiered in 2024 at the Alleyway Theatre in Buffalo.

“It is about Hollywood Scrooge Cate Blanchett, [who] is visited by three ghosts of Nicole Kidman in order to get into the spirit of awards season.” He is plotting a future for the show: “I think there’s a global need for some wacky comedy.”

Aneesa Folds and Russell Daniels in “Ginger Twinsies” (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

The idea for Ginger Twinsies emerged during the writers’ and actors’ strike, when Zak staged a reading of the Parent Trap screenplay. “We just read the actual movie and it got all these extra laughs because of the way we cast it,” he explains. “I called [producer] Preston Whiteway and I said I think I’m going to turn this into a spoof or a send-up.”

Produced by Whiteway, Jenny Steingart and Mandy Hackett—with Parent Trap star Elaine Hendrix on board—the show is wrapping up its run at the Orpheum Theatre this Sunday, October 26. “I can say in 2025, I brought both Meredith Blake and Miss Piggy to the New York stage. Just powerful blondes.”

And he’s just getting started.

