Hell’s Kitchen’s Jessica Vosk, Phillip Johnson Richardson to Depart; Kelsee Kimmel & Lamont Walker II Step Up

Broadway’s Hell’s Kitchen is doing the character shuffle. Kelsee Kimmel, currently the standby for Jersey, will step into the role officially from December 2 through January 11. Additional casting for Jersey will be announced at a later date. Lamont Walker II, who originated the role of Riq, will assume the role of Knuck beginning December 2. Current cast members Jessica Vosk and Phillip Johnson Richardson will play their final performances as Jersey and Knuck on November 30. This will also mark the final performance for nine-time Grammy Award nominee Durrell “Tank” Babbs, who returns to the role of Davis for a limited engagement beginning November 14.

Kimmel performed as an alternate on the first and second national tours of SIX: The Musical and starred as Jane Seymour in the Toronto sit-down production from 2023 to 2024. Other notable credits include the Rent 20th Anniversary Tour as Maureen Johnson and roles in the first national tours of Pretty Woman and Kinky Boots. Lamont Walker II has been a part of Hell’s Kitchen since its off-Broadway run at the Public Theater. Previous credits include MJ on Broadway and Disney’s Hercules at Paper Mill Playhouse.

Hell’s Kitchen is a coming-of-age and mother-daughter love story inspired by the life of Alicia Keys. It currently stars Amanda Reid, Kecia Lewis and more. The show is directed by Michael Greif, with choreography by Camille A. Brown, a book by Kristoffer Diaz and the music of Alicia Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.

