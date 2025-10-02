Grammy Nominee Durrell 'Tank' Babbs Will Return to Hell's Kitchen for Limited Run in November

Nine-time Grammy-nominated R&B singer Durrell “Tank” Babbs will return to Hell's Kitchen on Broadway as Davis, after making his Broadway debut in the role this spring. The extremely limited engagement begins November 18, with his last performance on November 30. Note that he will not appear at the November 22 or November 28 performances.

Tank replaces Tony nominee Christopher Jackson, who will play his final performance at the Shubert Theatre on November 9. Current Davis understudy Benjamin H. Moore will assume the role from November 11-13, with understudy Chad Carstarphen stepping in from November 14-16 ahead of Tank's return.

A former background vocalist for Aaliyah turned platinum-selling singer, songwriter, producer and actor, Tank recently earned his tenth number one single, tying him with Charlie Wilson and Usher for the most number ones among male R&B artists. His tenth album was 2022’s R&B Money. As a songwriter and producer, Tank has collaborated with some of the industry’s biggest names, including Beyoncé, Chris Brown, Aaliyah, Fantasia, Jamie Foxx and Jennifer Hudson. His acting credits include roles in Lifetime’s Seven Deadly Sins: Lust and HBO’s Togetherness.

Tank joins current stars Amanda Reid, Jessica Vosk, Kecia Lewis, Phillip Johnson Richardson and more in the coming-of-age musical inspired by the life of Alicia Keys. Featuring music and lyrics by Keys, including new songs and her greatest hits, the show follows 17-year-old Ali as she searches for freedom, passion and her place in the world. The production is directed by Michael Greif, with a book by Kristoffer Diaz and choreography by Camille A. Brown.