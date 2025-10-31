Let’s Do the Time Warp! Tickets Now on Sale for Broadway's The Rocky Horror Show Starring Luke Evans

Tickets are now on sale for Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show, returning to New York in a new production starring Luke Evans as Frank-N-Furter and directed by Oh, Mary! Tony winner Sam Pinkleton. The cult-favorite musical, which features a book, music and lyrics by O’Brien, begins previews at Studio 54 on March 26, 2026, and officially opens April 23.

Choreography is by Ani Taj, music direction and orchestrations by Kris Kukul, set design by dots, costume design by David I. Reynoso, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Brian Ronan and hair and makeup design by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado.

The legendary rock ’n’ roll celebration of all things wild, weird and wonderful has been seen by more than 35 million people worldwide over its 51-year history. The upcoming Broadway production promises a fresh spin on the beloved show, which features the songs “Dammit Janet,” “Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch-a Touch Me,” “Sweet Transvestite” and, of course, “Time Warp.”

The Rocky Horror Show follows sweethearts Brad and Janet, whose night takes a bizarre turn when their car breaks down outside a mysterious mansion. Inside waits Dr. Frank-N-Furter and his eccentric crew—Riff Raff, Columbia, Magenta, Eddie and Rocky—for a night they’ll never forget.

Additional casting will be announced soon.

