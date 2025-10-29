Brilliant! Tony Winner Daniel Radcliffe Returns to Broadway This Spring in Every Brilliant Thing

Tony winner Daniel Radcliffe returns to Broadway this spring in Every Brilliant Thing, a new solo play featuring audience participation. The Broadway premiere of Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe's play will be directed by Jeremy Herrin and Macmillan. Previews begin February 21, 2026 ahead of opening night on March 12. The production will play a limited 13-week engagement through May 24, 2026 at the Hudson Theatre.

Every Brilliant Thing is an exhilarating and heartwarming play in which a man looks back at his life and the glimmers of hope that carried him through, told through a list of every wonderful, beautiful, delightful thing—big, small and everything in between—that makes life worth living. The solo show makes its Broadway premiere after having been performed in over 80 countries on stages of all sizes, and for an HBO special starring co-creator Jonny Donahoe. It is currently running in the West End with Minnie Driver through November 8.

Radcliffe most recently completed a record-breaking run of Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along at the Hudson Theatre, a role which won him a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. He's also starred on Broadway in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, The Lifespan of a Fact, The Cripple of Inishmaan and Equus.

“Every Brilliant Thing tackles some serious subject matter, but the overall experience is one of joy and celebration,” said Macmillan. “Every performance is unique and unpredictable and it requires virtuosic skill from its central performer. When Daniel told us how much he loved the play, I couldn’t have been more thrilled. He has the intelligence, quick-wit and charm to roll with the spontaneous moments that the show invites—he can be a clown one moment, then grab you by the heartstrings the next. He has huge depth and humanity. I can’t wait to get started.”

The production features set and costume design by Olivier winner Vicki Mortimer, lighting design by Tony winner Jack Knowles and sound design by Tony nominee Tom Gibbons.