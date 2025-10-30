First Look Photos: Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets

Rob Lake and The Muppets in "Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets." (Photo: Evan Zimmerman)

Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets is dazzling audiences nightly at Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre, having begun performances on October 28. Ahead of opening night on November 6, see illusionist Rob Lake—and his fuzzy assistants—in action in new photos from the production. But blink and you'll miss it; the magical Broadway experience is a strictly limited engagement, only running through January 18, 2026. Catch it before it disappears!

