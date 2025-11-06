Allison Russell to Return as Persephone in Hadestown on Broadway

Grammy winner Allison Russell will reprise her role as Persephone in Hadestown on Broadway. She heads back into the underworld on December 16 and succeeds Rebecca Naomi Jones in the role, who will take her final bow on December 14.

Russell made her Broadway debut in Hadestown from November 2024 to February 2025. An award-winning artist, she is the co-founder of Once and Future Sounds and Love Rising. Russell is currently working on a memoir which will be published by Little Brown and plans to release her third album in 2026.

Hadestown currently stars Morgan Dudley as Eurydice, Kurt Elling as Hermes, Paulo Szot as Hades, and Jack Wolfe as Orpheus. They are joined by Marla Louissaint, Jessie Shelton, and Kay Trinidad as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Jeffrey Cornelius, Sydney Parra, and Alex Puette. The cast includes swings Brandon Cameron, KC Dela Cruz, Alex Lugo, and Eddie Noel Rodriguez.

Now in its seventh year on Broadway, the Tony-winning musical features music, lyrics and a book by Anaïs Mitchell and direction by Rachel Chavkin. It reimagines the ancient myth of Orpheus and Eurydice with a modern folk and jazz score.

Get tickets to Hadestown!