Hold on to Your Dictionaries! The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Kicks off Tonight

It’s the 20th anniversary of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, but it's more about letters than numbers. The musical's 14-week limited engagement off-Broadway at New World Stages begins November 7 ahead of a November 17 opening.

Spelling Bee is a musical comedy centered around six quirky adolescents who face off in a local spelling competition. It was conceived by Rebecca Feldman with additional material by Jay Reiss and is based on C-R-E-P-U-S-C-U-L-E, an original play by The Farm. This production stars Jasmine Amy Rogers, Philippe Arroyo, Autumn Best, Leana Rae Concepcion, Justin Cooley, Matt Manuel, Kevin McHale, Lilli Cooper and Jason Kravits. Directed and choreographed by Danny Mefford, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee features a Tony Award-winning book by Rachel Sheinkin and a score by Tony winner William Finn.

Get tickets to The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee!