Tickets on Sale for Fallen Angels Starring Kelli O’Hara and Rose Byrne

Tickets are now on sale for the Roundabout Theatre Company production of Noël Coward’s Fallen Angels at the Todd Haimes Theatre. Starring Tony winner Kelli O’Hara and Emmy nominee Rose Byrne, performances begin on March 27, 2026 ahead of an April 19 opening. Roundabout Interim Artistic Director Scott Ellis directs.

Sparkling, dizzying and deliciously potent, Noël Coward’s Champagne-fresh comedy of bad manners shocked and delighted audiences in its 1925 premiere, in which two upper-class wives, their husbands away for the day, share a few toasts to their pre-marital dalliances—with the same man, who just may be en route from France to visit. Old rivalries and past scandals bubble to the surface in this intoxicating romp from one of theater’s comedy masters.

Additional cast and creatives will be announced at a later date.

