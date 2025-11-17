 Skip to main content
Liberation Extends Its Broadway Run for 3 More Weeks

News
by Jamie Kravitz • Nov 17, 2025
Adina Verson and Kristolyn Lloyd in "Liberation" on Broadway
(Photo: Little Fang)

Bess Wohl's feminist memory play Liberation announced an extension for an additional three weeks on Broadway. The comedy, which began performances on October 8 and opened on October 28, will now run through February 1, 2026 at the James Earl Jones Theatre. Directed by Whitney White, Liberation stars Susannah FloodBetsy AidemAudrey CorsaKayla DavionKristolyn LloydIrene Sofia LucioCharlie Thurston and Adina Verson, all reprising their roles in the Broadway production after an extended off-Broadway run at Roundabout Theatre Company earlier this year.

1970s, Ohio. Lizzie gathers a group of women to talk about changing their lives and the world. What follows is a necessary, messy and bitingly funny exploration of what it means to be free, and to be a woman. In Liberation, Lizzie’s daughter steps into her mother’s memory—into the unfinished revolution she once helped ignite—and searches the past to find the answer for herself.

Get tickets to Liberation!

